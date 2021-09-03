Traders lost over $ 400 million on the rise in the price of bitcoin and Ethereum :: RBC.Crypto

During the day, more than 50 thousand users of crypto-exchanges suffered losses, most of whom were betting on a decrease in the quotes of digital assets

Over the past 24 hours, 54,700 crypto traders have been liquidated for over $ 454 million, according to the bybt service. The largest loss per trade occurred on the Huobi crypto exchange paired with Ethereum and amounted to $ 6.15 million.

Traders who traded Ethereum lost more than others – $ 252 million. In second place in this indicator is bitcoin with daily liquidations of $ 155 million. 80% of positions that were forcedly closed over the past day are short. This means that users opened them in anticipation of a decline in quotations.

Over the past day, the price of Ethereum increased by 5%, to $ 3.7 thousand.The bitcoin rate also increased by 5%, at the moment it again exceeded $ 50 thousand, after which it rolled back to the current level of $ 49.8 thousand.

