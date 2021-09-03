Two Ferraris are fastest at FP2 in Zandvoort, Hamilton’s car breaks down

The drivers of the Ferrari team showed the best times in the second training session of the Dutch Grand Prix. The session minutes were headed by Charles Leclair, whose best lap was 0.154 seconds than the Italian team’s co-driver, Carlos Sainz.

The training was interrupted twice by red flags. Shortly after the start of the race, Lewis Hamilton stopped due to some problems with the power plant. And soon after the equator of the session, Nikita Mazepin’s car was in the gravel – the Russian lost control of the car on the way to the 11th turn. Unlike the first practice, when the evacuation of Sebastian Vettel’s car took 37 minutes, this time all procedures were carried out promptly.

One way or another, one of the victims of Mazepin’s departure was Max Verstappen, who at that moment was making a fast lap on fresh soft tires. The Russian himself, who spent the first half of the session on Medium tires, by the time of his mistake managed to show time on soft tires. It gave the Haas pilot a 19th time on the final protocol, two tenths of a second behind team mate Mick Schumacher and about two seconds behind his best weekend time.

Most of the pilots (including Mazepin and the riders of the top teams) spent the first part of the training session on Medium tires, and the second on soft tires.

