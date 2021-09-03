Unusual smartphone with a transparent panel revealed (photo)

The footage posted gives a glimpse of some of the internal components of the Red Magic 6S Pro thanks to the transparent back panel of the device, writes GizmoChina.

Photo: gizmochina.com

In particular, you can consider the heat removal system and the fan, which makes 20,000 revolutions per minute. Notably, this fan also features RGB lighting, which is likely to further complement the smartphone’s gaming aesthetic. The transparent half of the device also tells us where the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, LPDDR5 RAM and stereo speakers are located.

The panel itself shows the logo of the brand and its partner – Tencent Games brand.

Photo: gizmochina.com

The company also recently announced a new thermal management system for the future smartphone. It will use aerospace-grade heat dissipation technology. This includes aviation-grade black aluminum, which will reduce the temperature of the processor and the body of the smartphone by 16 ° C.

The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 6.8-inch OLED screen with Full HD + resolution. The main sensor in the triple camera will have a resolution of 64 megapixels, and the 4380 mAh battery will receive support for 120W fast charging.

