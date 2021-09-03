US Open – 2021: Daniil Medvedev defeated the Spanish veteran with a steering wheel and was the first of the Russians to break through in the 2nd week

Daniil Medvedev the first Russian made his way into the second week of the US Open – 2021. He did not experience any problems in the match with Pablo Andujar and even gave the Spanish veteran a wheel.





Something incredible is happening at the current US Open – 2021! For the first time in history, none of the top 20 seeded tennis players was defeated in the first two rounds of the Grand Slam tournament. But the men set a real US Open anti-record – only 15 seeded ones made it to the 3rd round. 5 tennis players started from Russia in men’s singles – Evgeny Donskoy, Karen Khachanov, Aslan Karatsev, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev… The last four entered the seeding, but already one of them – Karen Khachanov (25) – covered the racket, and in the first round. As a result, they reached the 3rd round Daniil Medvedev (2), Andrey Rublev (5) and Aslan Karatsev (21). On Friday, representatives of the top 5 of the current draw – Medvedev and Rublev – fought for reaching the 1/8 finals from ours.





The first two rounds for Daniil Medvedev, who reached the decisive match on the New York courts in 2019, and the semifinals last year, did not become a serious test. Nor the French Richard Gasquetnor a German Dominik Koepfer our tennis player did not give a single set. Moreover, in the match with the German, the Russian allowed himself to play a little hooliganism and began to show real tennis tricks and miracles of reaction on the court. A video with one of these amazing beats went viral in a few hours and collected about 2 million views.





Medvedev was pleased with the level of his play in the first rounds, especially he is glad that he can demonstrate his skills in front of the New York audience, which was not allowed into the stands last year: “It was an excellent level on my part. During the match, there were several tense moments in which I was able to play well. At some point, his level dropped a little, and I took advantage of it. I’m really glad I finished in less than two hours. It is a very special occasion to return to the fans in New York. It was a pity that last year we did not have such support. I just try to be myself, sometimes in the bad moments, as some people remember, and sometimes in the good ones. “





25-year-old Medvedev got a Spanish veteran in rivals in the 3rd round Pablo Andujar, who is 10 years older than the Russian. Until that moment, tennis players had never played with each other, and this circumstance seemed amusing to Daniel: “It will be really interesting, because we have never played with him, although I have been on tour for some time. It seems to me that there are not so many rivals left with whom I have not played, so the first match with, one might say, a new rival, although we, of course, have known each other for a long time, is always interesting. He played two tough matches, beat two tough players, so in any case at the Grand Slam tournaments, whoever you play with, the further the circle, the more difficult, let’s say, the confrontation. This is completely normal, so, naturally, I will tune in to a tough match. He has a lot of cool results this year. I beat both Roger and Tim, so I’m definitely not an easy opponent, I will tune in and hope to show good tennis ”.

The Russian began his match with Andukhar as if he did not notice the opponent on the other side of the court. Daniel succeeded in everything – he just hovered around the court, scored balls, took out everything that the opponent sent him, and as a result hung the Spaniard with a “steering wheel” – 6: 0 in 22 minutes. For the entire set, Medvedev lost only 5 goals! When the second set began, Pablo simply changed, and the audience began to support him incredibly. Each successful hit of the Spaniard was accompanied by a standing ovation from the stands. A couple of times it was “even”, but Anduhar did not even let his opponent get to the break points and snatched a victory on his serve in the starting game. Noting his success, Pablo raised his hand and shook his index finger. The audience again supported him. As a result, in this set the Spaniard managed to take as many as 4 games on his serve – 6: 4.

The third set began with Medvedev’s incessant attacks. He almost took the starting game, but the opponent won back two break points. And then Daniel has already achieved success and took the lead with a break – 2: 1. In the 7th game, the Russian again took the opponent’s serve, but he himself could not apply for the match. Anduhar, together with the audience, violently celebrated his first break in this fight, but then Medvedev put the winning point already at the reception – 6: 0, 6: 4, 6: 3.

So Medvedev was the first among Russians to break through in the second week of the US Open. It is curious that Daniel spends less than two hours on all his matches. With Gasquet he played 1:59, with Koepfer – 1:50, with Andujar – 1:58.

In the 1/8 finals, the Russian will play with the winner of the Popyrin – Evans pair.