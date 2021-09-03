Verstappen: Some things need to be sorted out

After training on Friday, Red Bull Racing said they have no problem with the race pace in Zandvoort, but the speed for the short run still needs to be worked out …

Max Verstappen (5th): “Everything is great: it’s nice to feel the support of the fans in the stands, and the track is cool! The circle is quite short and there are many quick turns.

The result on a short series of laps does not reflect our speed – I drove a fast lap on rolled tires, and the rubber loses a little efficiency after one lap. I improved the time on the second fast lap, but then Mazepin’s car turned around, otherwise I could show the best time and the conversation would have been completely different. There is always something to improve, in some points we still need to figure it out in order to add tomorrow.

On the long series of laps everything went well, but there are still questions with the pace on the short series. This is important here, because the starting position will play a key role. “

Sergio Perez (12th): “It’s great to do a few laps on the old school track where you need confidence in the car to attack. It wasn’t easy. In addition, there is a fairly high physical activity – many right turns in a row. This is a unique challenge, and this makes Zandvoort different from the tracks where we have already competed.

Tomorrow is an important day, and I hope that we will achieve the maximum result. I did not feel complete confidence in the car and experimented with different solutions, and in the evening I have to decide. I hope we will choose the right solutions and move on.

Everything looked different on the simulator. I’ve never played here before, so it wasn’t easy. Because of the red flags, we did little work on the track, but the circle is quite short, and in this regard, everything is in order. “