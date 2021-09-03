VESA adopts DisplayHDR True Black 600 standard optimized for OLED and microLED displays

VESA today unveiled the new DisplayHDR True Black 600 standard. This is the next version of the previously adopted DisplayHDR test specification. It is optimized for OLED and microLED emitting displays. DisplayHDR True Black 600 features new black levels, greater dynamic range and faster rise times.

The new DisplayHDR True Black 600 standard is characterized by the following features:

peak brightness at 600 cd / m2 2 , 20% higher than the DisplayHDR True Black 500 standard;

, 20% higher than the DisplayHDR True Black 500 standard; minimum black level reduced to 0.0005 cd / m2 2 – the lowest level that can be effectively measured with a standard colorimeter;

– the lowest level that can be effectively measured with a standard colorimeter; 50x wider dynamic range and 4x faster rise time compared to DisplayHDR 1000.

VESA also announced that the Vivobook Pro 14, Vivobook Pro 14X and Vivobook 15 from ASUS are the first devices equipped with displays supporting the new DisplayHDR True Black 600 standard.