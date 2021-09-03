Vitalik Buterin called his choice of the co-founders of Ethereum wrong

One of Vitalik Buterin’s biggest mistakes while working on Ethereum was the choice of eight people as co-founders of the project. He stated this during AMA-Sessions on Twitter.

The whole “8 cofounders” thing (and choosing them so quickly and nondiscriminately). – vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 2, 2021

One of the users asked Buterin what he regrets the most in the context of working on Ethereum.

“This whole story with the ‘eight co-founders’ (chosen quickly and indiscriminately),” he replied.

These “co-founders” are poker coach Mihai Alicie, Canadian entrepreneur Anthony Di Iorio, programmer Jeffrey Wilke, Colored Coins co-founder Amir Chetrit, ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and Gavin Wood at the helm of Polkadot.

“Coordinating people in small groups was more difficult than I expected. You can’t just get everyone to sit in a circle, show kindness to each other and get along, especially when there is an obvious conflict of incentives. ” added Buterin.

The co-founder of Ethereum also called the decision to make EVM 256-bit. According to him, the “computer” had to be “64-bit with an arbitrary size BigInt function”, since such a system would work faster.

Making it 256 bit was bad; it should have been 64 bit with an arbitrary-size bigint feature. Also more purity-friendly, somehow. I would say the devex in general turned out quite good; eg. see https://t.co/8HyOIfZDK0 for “what could have been” (I remember EOS was like that too) – vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 2, 2021

The head of cryptocurrency venture fund Three Arrows Capital, Su Zhu, asked about a possible collaboration between Ethereum and Dogecoin. Buterin expressed the hope that the meme cryptocurrency will switch to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, using the code base of his project.

Personally, I hope that doge can switch to PoS soon, perhaps using ethereum code. I also hope they don’t cancel the 5b / year annual PoW issuance, instead they put it in some kind of DAO that funds global public goods. Would fit well with dogecoin’s non-greedy wholesome ethos. – vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 2, 2021

“Personally, I hope Dogecoin can move to PoS soon, possibly using the Ethereum code. I also hope they don’t give up the annual PoW issue. [Proof-of-Work] by 5 billion per year, and will impose this responsibility on DAOthat would finance goals for the good of society. This fits well with the ethical principles of Dogecoin, ”wrote Buterin.

Previously, the co-founder of Ethereum was among the advisors of the Dogecoin Foundation, a non-profit organization that is developing the ecosystem of the meme cryptocurrency.

Recall that Buterin earned more than $ 4 million on investments in DOGE.

