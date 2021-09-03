What is known about the new wedding dress from Balenciaga Kim Kardashian – showbiz – tsn.ua

Kim and Kanye are again on everyone’s lips because of the rapper’s new performance.

For several months Kanye West “playing” with his fans postponing the release of the highly anticipated Donda album, dedicated to his late mother Donda West. To present his new work, he gave several large-scale concerts at the stadium, in the center of which a church was built. During the grand show, the rapper went on stage completely on fire (literally), sang with Marilyn Manson, and in the finale of the song No Child Left Behind, the stadium simply exploded, because no one else but Kim Kardashian – West’s ex-wife…

Kanye West / Getty Images

Whether Kim’s appearance means a reunion of the couple is not yet clear, but she appeared in public in a laconic Balenciaga wedding dress from the Fall / Winter 2021 collection, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week in July. The star had a veil on her head that completely covered her face and arms, and her hair was braided into a long braid.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

One of the people who worked with Kanye to create his show was the creative director of the Balenciaga brand, fashion designer Demna Gvasalia. It was he who created part of West’s costumes and Kim’s dress.

Although the white wedding dress was presented in the new collection of the brand, it is a rethinking of the iconic image, which was created by Cristobal Balenciaga himself in 1967. The original laconic outfit was sewn from dense fabric, had a long train, and instead of a veil, a headdress resembling a nun’s headdress was attached to it, because it was during this period of his life that Balenciaga devoted a lot of time to religion.

A year after the dress was introduced to the world, in 1968, the designer decided to retire and close the fashion houses in Paris, San Sebastian and Madrid.

Demna Gvasalia was not the first creative director of Balenciaga to reimagine this image, as in 2008 the then creative director of the brand, Nicolas Ghesquière, showed hats inspired by this image.

Balenciaga Spring / Summer 2012 Show, Paris Fashion Week / Getty Images

But couture collections have not been shown by Balenciaga for 53 years and Kim’s white outfit was presented just at the revived high fashion show of this brand.

By the way, Kanye completely deleted all posts from his Instagram and unsubscribed from almost everyone except Kim. He also posted a photo of her.

Instagram Kanye West / Kanye West / Instagram

Kim also posted a series of images from her ex-husband’s performance.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West / Instagram Kim Kardashian

