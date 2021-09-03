what is the uniqueness of the 18-year-old footballer, how he plays in the Russian national team. Sport-Express

Valery Karpin can only be praised for the fact that he was not afraid to put an 18-year-old boy in the composition.

When I look at Arsen Zakharyan, one of the Terminator films with metal Arnold Schwarzenegger comes to mind. Only Arsen is not associated with Arnie, but with the perfect robot from the future (model T-1000), performed by Robert Patrick.

In the film “Terminator. Doomsday “T-1000 is light years ahead of its opponent, model 101, for manufacturability. Roughly like Zakharyan himself – with the quick thinking of the rest of the Russian national team players.

For our country, it is a sensation when a footballer at eighteen is ready to play for the main team and does not hesitate at all. Imagine, out of 24 assists given by Zakharyan in a match, he made 11 ahead, that is, more, than back (6) and across (7), and even with decent accuracy – 55%. And I’ll just remind you that Zakharyan played against the team – the finalist of the last World Cup, in which half of the people are from the tops of Euro football, and the rest will soon be there.

In our country, it is not customary to call boys into the main team who, by age, go to the youth team. Perhaps the last bright debut of the eighteen-year-old was Dzagoev’s exit in Dortmund. Then, in October 2008, Alan had not yet made his debut even for the youth team, but this did not prevent him from pushing the ball between the legs of Rene Adler in the end. True, the barbell saved the Germans there, otherwise it would be 2: 2 – and it is not known who would have gone to South Africa from the first place.

So Zakharyan took part in one of the main scoring chances in Russia v past gamese, having blown under the crossbar of Livakovich with an atomic strike. But the best goalkeeper of the Europa League did it. By the way, unlike Dzagoev, Zakharyan made his debut at the start. As easy as, for example, in Dynamo. As if all his life he dragged the blue and white forward and put the decisive balland…

Right now Zakharyan looks like a product of another system. This is not typical, when a young footballer from Russia is not afraid to play with his heel or risk giving ahead, when there are three most reliable options to continue without a shotgun. Especially if you remember the status of the match.

Honestly, I get high from Arsen Zakharyan. Karpin can only be praised for not being afraid to put the kid in the lineup. And immediately into the base. However, in Mallorca, Valery Georgievich also had a child prodigy named Asensio, who, after working with a Russian specialist, went to Real Madrid, where he won two tons of trophies.

Let’s see what happens with Zakharyan. In the match with Croatia, their joint work with Karpin really liked and inspired hope, which, I hope, will be fully justified.