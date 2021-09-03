WhatsApp will refuse to work on millions of devices – Gazeta.ru

The popular messenger WhatsApp will drop support for older smartphone models from November 1. As they say on website company, this will affect both iOS and Android devices.

The problem will affect users of smartphones with version Android 4.0.4 and below, as well as owners of iPhone with version iOS 9. Due to the decision of the management of the messenger, owners of millions of gadgets may be left without access to their correspondence, photos and videos.

WhatsApp urged to update the device in order to continue using the application or save the chat history before disconnecting in order to save the data.

As reported Metro, in total, up to 43 smartphone models are under threat.

It is worth checking the iOS version for iPhone SE, 6S and 6S Plus owners. In the case of Android, the list includes Samsung Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, LG Optimus F7, ZTE Grand S Flex, Huawei Ascend G740, Sony Xperia Miro, Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, HTC Desire 500, Lenovo A820.

Earlier it was reported that WhatsApp was fined for € 225 million for violation of EU data protection legislation.