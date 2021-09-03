WhatsApp will stop working on millions of devices (list)

The problem will affect about 43 devices running on both Android and iOS.

So, smartphone users with Android 4.0.4 (and older) installed will stop receiving and receiving messages in WhatsApp. The same outcome awaits owners of iPhones with iOS 9 (and older) installed, the company’s website says.

Owners of these smartphones should take WhatsApp’s claim seriously:

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini, Trend II, Trend Lite, Core, Ace 2;

LG Optimus F7, F5, L3 II Dual, F7 II, F5 II;

Sony Xperia;

Huawei Ascend Mate, Ascend D2;

Apple iPhone SE, 6S, 6S Plus.

WhatsApp advises users to switch to supported devices, or at least save their chat history before disconnecting, so as not to permanently lose all data.

pixabay.com

WhatsApp has added many new features this year, including disappearing messages, group calls, and improved stickers. It is noted that the end of support for older smartphones will make the application more secure.

WhatsApp is having a tough time. The messaging service has lost many users over the past year due to issues with the new security policy. The changes caused a storm of indignation, and the attempt “Pacify” those dissatisfied with the threats of blocking provoked users to switch to other messengersera. Subsequently, WhatsApp refused to block.

