“When you yourself go through this, you will never act badly towards another person.”

Oscar winner John Patrick Shanley has been working on this project for more than one year. The plot is based on his own play, Beyond Mullingar, which aired on Broadway in 2014. The film is set in Ireland, starring Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan: their heroes, Rosemary and Anthony, live on farms in the neighborhood and cannot confess their feelings to each other. Suddenly, Anthony’s father, played by Christopher Walken, decides to transfer his house not to his son, but to his nephew (John Hamm), with whose arrival the passions run high.

What is your heroine Rosemary?

John Patrick Shanley always creates his heroines by analogy with hurricanes, I really like that. Playing Rosemary was incredible because she is truly uncompromising, determined to win a man at any cost. She is wild, passionate, and begins to drive crazy this isolation and loneliness on a farm at the end of the world. Anthony is all she sees and wants. And her remarks are so amazing, they are written so lyrically and poetically that it was difficult for me not to associate myself with my heroine, because I had to set foot on a path previously unknown to me. Her words were so beautiful – perhaps it was the most beautiful text I have ever said.

How do you yourself feel about life outside the city?

My heroine is very attached to her farm house, in which she has lived since childhood. Our director likes to repeat that the farther from the bustle of the city people live, the more poetic they become. Curiously, I myself feel more comfortable and calmer in big and noisy cities. I grew up in London. I love cosmopolitan cities in which you wake up in the morning and rush out for a walk. This suits me very well. When I land in New York, I feel really happy. Yes, farm life is definitely not for me. (Laughs.)

How was it working with Jamie Dornan?

It’s a dream! He is so charming, he has all that insecurity and awkwardness that is inherent in his character in the script. I think people perceive Jamie mostly through the lens of Fifty Shades of Gray, but he is actually much closer to Anthony in our movie. And he is very funny and cool, it was a real pleasure to work with him!

What are your plans now?

We’re gearing up for a stunning six-part series, written by Hugo Blick and also the director of the project. It’s a western, adventurous, very smart and quite brutal. It’s called The English. I’ve never done a western, but I’ve always dreamed about it. Can’t wait to start filming.

Do you have to ride a horse?

Yes, I trained in London three times a week. And I took the last riding lesson as a child, so my legs were a little shocked. (Laughs.) The next day it was very difficult for me to walk, it was terrible.

Was it the most physically difficult experience of your career, or was it something more terrifying?

Honestly, the hardest project in my life from a physical point of view was “Edge of the Future” with Tom Cruise, because we had incredibly heavy costumes! There was a feeling that by the end of filming, my body would just break.

The release of your project “Quiet Place – 2” with your husband was recently postponed again. What do you think about this?

I will always nostalgically believe in theatrical release and that people will go to the cinema, but, of course, when it’s safe again. Of all the projects in which I took part, “Quiet Place” first of all deserves to be watched on the big screen, it is all built on sound. To get real pleasure from it, you need an immersive effect, which is possible only in cinemas. All major releases are now being postponed precisely because their creators want to be seen in the format in which they were filmed. Therefore, this decision seems to me absolutely correct.

Speaking of the pandemic, please share your impressions of the quarantine. Has anything good happened to you during this time?

We are very fortunate not to have to face all the horrors and hardships of this pandemic, either financially or emotionally. And this allows me now to talk about the positive aspects of quarantine. I am incredibly grateful for the feeling of unity that has appeared in our family over these months, as well as for the fact that for some time I could live without a schedule, without having to rush in the morning, collecting children’s lunchboxes and backpacks on the run. I learned a lot about how we really live, what is important to us, what matters. We’re trying to sort out this whole online learning mess like all other parents, but I was glad I had the time to notice every detail in my kids’ lives. And yes, I cooked a lot in quarantine. I finally learned how to make chocolate chip cookies – but from the twentieth try. (Smiles.)

Who is better at being a homeschooler – you or your husband John Krasinski?

Perhaps I will gladly hand over all the math assignments to John, I’m just awful at it. (Laughs.) I’m rather strong in English and writing, and John has an advantage in drawing and math.

You are an active supporter of the American Institute for Stuttering, an institute dedicated to stuttering. What advice would you give to those suffering from this speech impairment?

This foundation gave me an important goal in life, this is a very personal problem for me, and I understand what both children and adults who stutter have to go through. There is a lot of wrong information about this problem, and I consider it my duty to educate people: stuttering is not a cause of stress, and it is not a nervous disease or mental disability to which a person has a predisposition. This is a genetic neurological disease that is inherited and it is no one’s fault. I really sympathize with these children, because when you cannot speak normally, you cannot explain anything to others, you become a hostage to your problem. You know, I have never met a person who stutters and would be a villain, because when you yourself go through this, you will never act badly towards another person.