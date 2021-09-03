Why is Bitcoin stuck at $ 50K? From Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – The late summer calm that hit Wall Street has made itself felt even in the cryptosphere. Bitcoin has stopped at $ 50 thousand during its August rally, and last Wednesday its rate was $ 48 279.42, writes The Wall Street Journal.

Known for its volatility, bitcoin more than doubled in value from January to mid-April, and then fell again by about 52% over the next three months and rallied by about 65% from July to August.

The reasons for some of the sluggishness of the cryptocurrency now is that, firstly, investors are switching to other currencies on the crypto market. In particular, according to CoinShares, in August, the inflow of funds to Ethereum funds amounted to $ 22.4 million, and the inflow to funds focused on another popular currency – which is similar to the blockchain platform, amounted to $ 18.7 million. As a result, on Wednesday, Ethereum rose 10% to $ 3,730, its highest level since May 15. And secondly, we shouldn’t forget about the growing interest in non-fungible tokens (NFT), which distract the demand for bitcoin. In fact, NFTs are digital assets similar to Bitcoin, with the only difference that each of them is unique.

On the largest NFT exchange, OpenSea, the volume of tokens traded over the past 30 days amounted to $ 3.5 billion, while up to August, the total trading volume since its foundation in 2016 was about $ 1 billion. large American companies – Visa Inc (NYSE 🙂 and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 – have taken steps in this market. Visa acquired an NFT called CryptoPunks, and Facebook said it is considering building services for NFT in its new digital wallet service.

According to asset manager CoinShares, the outflow of funds totaled $ 61 million in August, and overall the outflow has continued for 14 of the last 16 weeks.

Bitcoin may be on the mend soon, given the opinion of analyst Bret Oliver of Momentum Structural Analysis, who found many similarities in Bitcoin’s trading model today after its peak in April this year, and what happened after its peak in 2017. …

In 2017, its price reached about $ 20K, but fell sharply over the next three months, and then was in decline for more than a year before starting the next rally.

But such a downturn doesn’t have to last as long as the last one, and that doesn’t mean bitcoin will be stuck in a certain range after this year’s selloff.

– In preparation, materials from The Wall Street Journal were used

