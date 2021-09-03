“With the entry into force of the Rodchenkov Act, Americans are crossing borders and extending their legislation to other countries,” says Yuri Ganus – Athletics

Former director general of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus commented on the words of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the possibility of the United States “stealing” athletes whom this country considers guilty of anti-doping violations.

“Indeed, with the entry into force of the Rodchenkov Act, the Americans are crossing borders and extending their national legislation and regulations in other countries. But I want to draw a parallel: this applies not only to this area.

If we analyze the measures taken by the United States in the areas of combating money laundering and corruption, arms trade, combating terrorism, combating cybercrime, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, American acts also apply to the whole world.

This anti-doping approach conflicts with the position of WADA, which is a regulator. And WADA actively opposes the violation of the established system. Proactive action could disrupt the course of WADA investigations.

This was the reason why WADA opposed this course of events and stated that there is only one global regulator. In addition, not only the International Olympic Committee, but also the governments of countries, including the United States, took part in the formation of WADA.

In the anti-doping field, the United States has adopted the approach used in other law enforcement areas, where it is quite actively applying its rules around the world.

Yes, there are such risks. And the question concerns not only athletes, but all persons who, to one degree or another, may be involved in doping violations. Coaches, doctors and even managers, officials, including international organizations.

The Americans are pulling out the defendants for all their initiatives, as Sergei Lavrov said, and are conducting an investigation on the territory of the United States. They are guided by the fact that, in their opinion, damage and damage to American athletes and the sports system is caused, the current regulation is limited and not always effective.

And here they will carry out actions regardless of the international regulator, without coordinating them with it, ”said Ganus.

Sergey Lavrov: “I do not exclude that, just as the Americans” steal “those who are suspected of something, similar methods will be used to punish athletes.”

Rodchenkov’s law burst into sports: up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $ 1 million to participants in a doping conspiracy if they competed with the Americans