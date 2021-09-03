Workout, digital detox and meditation: Jennifer Aniston talks about skin care

Jennifer Aniston

50-year-old Jennifer Aniston told the Los Angeles Times how she takes care of her skin. The actress, who starred in the women’s drama The Morning Show, confessed that she inherited good genes from her parents, but is working hard to maintain her beauty.

I inherited good skin from my father. But there is one thing I would say to myself young: “Don’t take it for granted!” Because the youth and beauty of the skin must be maintained. They do have an expiration date

– said the star in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Aniston admitted that she is “obsessed” with the condition of her skin. The actress recommends eating foods that contain probiotics that are good for the skin.

With age, cells gradually lose the ability to synthesize NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide – a coenzyme found in all living cells). Our body is aging due to the fact that with age, the interaction between the most important structures in the cells is disrupted: the nucleus, which carries genetic information, and energy centers – mitochondria.

She explains.

As for skin care, the celebrity loves facials and often changes beautician.

I use Aveeno Moisturizing Lotion every day. My mom bought it when I was little and I have been using it for many years. This has already become a habit. When I started living alone, it was a staple in my bathroom. I just love this lotion. I always have a bottle of Aveeno in my car. I use the product as soon as I get out of the shower.



– she shares.

Aniston also warns to stay away from express diets.

I believe that when you eat sugar and junk food, your face and your body are the first to suffer. Healthy eating is a way of life. I stick to the 70/30 rule for everything. Your body is listening to you. You can compare it to a plant. If you care for it and water it, it will bloom,

– Aniston advises.

Jennifer’s other recommendations include motivational workouts, digital detox, and meditation.