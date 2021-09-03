Wrath of the Righteous surpassed the results of the first part on simultaneous online on Steam

Yesterday, September 2, the role-playing game Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous from the Russian studio Owlcat Games was released. The project was warmly received by critics, calling it “A strong RPG of the old school”… Users are also interested in the sequel, which is confirmed by the online indicators on Steam – they are higher than that of Pathfinder: Kingmaker.

According to data on the Steam Database, 34,324 users were simultaneously having fun at the launch of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous on Steam. At the time of publication of the material, the figure dropped to 18,928 people. However, the weekend is approaching, which will surely lead to an increase in the audience. By comparison, Pathfinder: Kingmaker has a maximum online Steam user of 22,643. At the same time, it is still popular, which can be explained by the release of the sequel: at its peak in the last 24 hours, almost 5 thousand people have fun in it.

At the moment, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has 415 reviews on the Valve site, 88% of which are positive. Players praise the character editor, the abundance of features, role-playing elements, and more.