Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone – 90-Hz display, 50-megapixel camera, 6000 mAh battery and price from $ 170

The Chinese company Xiaomi has announced the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone running the Android 11 operating system with the MIUI 12.5 proprietary add-on. The device belongs to the middle level.

A 6.5-inch display with Full HD + resolution (1080 × 2400 pixels) is used. The panel has a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and protection from damage is provided by Gorilla Glass 3. In the center in the upper area of ​​the screen there is a small hole for a selfie camera with an 8-megapixel sensor.

At the back is a quad camera with a 50-megapixel main unit (f / 1.8), an 8-megapixel module with wide-angle optics, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel unit for macro photography.

The smartphone is equipped with a Helio G88 processor developed by MediaTek. The product integrates eight processing cores, including two Arm Cortex-A75 cores with a clock speed of up to 2.0 GHz. Support for 5G cellular networks is not provided.

The device’s arsenal includes a microSD slot, an FM tuner, Wi-Fi 802.11a / b / g / n / ac and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless adapters, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. Power is provided by a rechargeable battery with a capacity of 6000 mAh with support for 18-watt charging.

Released versions with 4 and 6 GB of RAM, equipped with a flash drive with a capacity of 64 and 128 GB, respectively. The price is about $ 170 and $ 200.