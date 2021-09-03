Yuriy Kosyuk’s MHP sold NFT “Nasha Ryaba” on Binance 20

NFT or non-fungible tokens is a cryptographic token that confirms the authenticity and ownership of a digital art object, be it an image, text, video, audio or anything else. The buyer will only own the token on the blockchain, but have no control over the rights to distribution of the tokenized art object and does not own the content itself, only the token. For example, it can be a JPEG picture, of which there can be hundreds of copies on the Internet. But the author can bind this picture to a token on the blockchain, which itself is a distributed data ledger. And after the purchase in this registry, the name (or pseudonym) of the buyer will be assigned to the corresponding token.