Zakharyan spoke about the threats after the decision to play for Russia :: Football :: RBC Sport

The midfielder of Dynamo, who made his debut in the Russian national team on September 1, noted that he does not pay attention to such messages

Midfielder of “Dynamo” Arsen Zakharyan in an interview on the YouTube-channel “Krasava” told why he decided to play for the Russian national team, not Armenia.

“I have been playing for the Russian national teams since the age of 15 and I want to achieve some goals, to play at the World and European Championships. Therefore, such a choice. And Russia is my second homeland, if not the first, ”said 18-year-old Zakharyan.

When asked what criticism he had to face after such a choice, Zakharyan replied: “I read the messages with a smile, did not delve into them. There were insults: “So that you don’t succeed”, “We will find you”, “You are not a human being, you are shit,” and so on. I don’t pay attention to it ”.

On September 1, Zakharyan made his debut in the Russian national team – he entered the starting lineup for the game of the 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament against the Croatian team (0: 0). At that time he was 18 years old, three months and nine days old. Only Igor Akinfeev was younger than him in the Russian national team in 2004 (18 years, 20 days).

According to RBC from two sources in Armenian football, the local team also made attempts to persuade the player to play for their historical homeland this summer. However, Zakharyan chose the Russian national team.

At the end of last season, Zakharyan won in the “Hope” nomination at the end of the 2020/21 season. The award is presented by the RFU to the best footballer under the age of 21. Last season, the player played 13 games in the RPL, scoring three goals. This season Zakharyan played six matches in the national championship, scored one goal and made three assists.