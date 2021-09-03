Zendaya, Timothy Chalamet, Kristen Stewart and others at the 78th Venice Film Festival

Who: Zendaya, Timothy Chalamet, Kristen Stewart, Tina Kunakey, Adriana Lima, Denis Villeneuve, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and many others

Where: Lido Island, Italy

When: 09/03/2021

The third day of the 78th Venice Film Festival kicked off in Italy today. The main films of the day were Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana with Kristen Stewart about the drama in the royal family and Dune. The drama by Denis Villeneuve with a gorgeous cast (Timothy Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and many others) will tell about how humanity settled on distant planets, and powerful families are constantly fighting for power over habitable space – this time in the center of confrontation is the planet Arrakis , having conquered which you can gain power over the entire universe.