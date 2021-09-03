Zhurova explained Lavrov’s words about the US readiness to “kidnap” Russian athletes: Winter sports: Sports: Lenta.ru

State Duma deputy and Olympic speed skating champion Svetlana Zhurova reacted to the words of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who warned about the dangers of using the “Rodchenkov Act” by the United States in international sports. Her words are quoted by !.

Zhurova drew attention to the fact that the American authorities can now conduct investigations in relation to, in their opinion, suspicious organizers of competitions, athletes, doctors or coaches and deport them to their territory from any country. She explained that the United States is ready to “kidnap” Russian athletes because of the confrontation between the countries.

On September 2, Lavrov criticized the United States for trying to monopolize the fight against doping. In his opinion, transparent and identical methods for identifying violators are needed.

The Rodchenkov Act allows the United States to initiate criminal proceedings against athletes who violate anti-doping rules. The law was passed in November 2020. It is named after the former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory and informant of the World Anti-Doping Agency, Grigory Rodchenkov. In 2015, he fled to the United States. His testimony formed the basis of Richard McLaren’s report on the state system of doping support in force in Russia. Following the investigation, a number of Russian athletes were disqualified and stripped of their awards.