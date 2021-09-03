Znarok will enter the coaching staff of the Russian national team at the 2022 Olympics

The evening of September 3 ceased to be languid when the NHL announced that it would still release its hockey players to the Beijing Olympics. Yes, until January 10, one cannot be 100% sure of this, but now everything indicates that there will still be an international tournament of the strongest players in February 2022.





There will be a hockey festival in Beijing! NHL released players to the Olympics

But this was not the last powerful news. One of the anonymous telegram channels, whose insights are always surprisingly accurate, said that Oleg Znarok will enter the coaching staff of the Russian national team at the Olympics, and it is the winner of Pyeongchang 2018 at the tournament in China who will make all the key decisions.



That is, in fact Oleg Znarok returns to managing the national team. And this is hardly surprising. Colossal victorious experience (including at the international level), powerful charisma, enormous authority, excellent relations with all hockey players, outstanding motivational abilities – all this is about Znarka, even after two years of unsuccessful work at Spartak. Yes, in the red and white club, Oleg Valerievich showed that his magic is no longer as strong as during his work with HC MVD and Dynamo. But a team with NHL players in the squad is a completely different matter. There Znarku It will be necessary not to try to solve big problems with the middle peasant team over the long distance of the club season, but to rally and direct the star team to achieve the goal in a fleeting tournament.

For this role, Znarok is much better suited than the current coach of the Russian national team. With all due respect to Bragin. Valery Nikolaevich is also a good motivator, he also has a coaching flair for various kinds of decisions, but all this is at the youth level. In adult hockey, Bragin did not show anything, and it would be too arrogant on the part of people from the FHR to take risks before the Olympics, where not only the strongest hockey players, but also coaches will arrive. Their decision to put Bragin at the helm of the national team was, in principle, understandable, albeit controversial, but now this whole concept with the rejuvenation of the national team fades into the background. In February, a serious and adult mess will take place in Beijing, and there serious and adult guys should steer Russia.





And we are not talking about style yet. Under Bragin, even SKA turned into a working, even, gray team, and the national team at the last World Cup played in such a way that many fell asleep. At the Olympic Games, where all our stars will arrive, such a number will not work. There will be no need to teach anyone to play hockey, to invent some clever tactics of moderation and accuracy, patience and endurance. There it will be necessary just not to interfere with great talents to create, but at the same time – to show who is really in charge here.

At the Olympics with the participation of the NHL, Russia needs an authoritative helmsman. In addition to Znark, he could become Bykov (ideally – their duet), but Vyacheslav Arkadyevich, it seems, has not been interested in active work for a long time. So they simply could not pass by the candidacy of Znark in the headquarters of the Russian national team. You can treat the first persons of the FHR in different ways, but they are not at all stupid and understand perfectly well that Bragin, Leschev and Titov not beating a team of coaches such as Canada or the United States. The levels are completely different.





Why doesn’t Znarku take the post of head coach directly? I think the point here is, first of all, that the FHR does not want to sign the collapse of the concept that was proclaimed several years ago, when one could only dream of the participation of NHL players in Beijing 2022. Probably himself Znarku will be comfortable working undercover: less pressure, less attention, less communication with unloved journalists. Perfect alignment. True, it is not clear why Bragin needs this, who, calling himself the head coach and bearing responsibility for the result, will not even become the second person in the national team, but the third, after Rotenberg and Znarka… But this is a topic for a separate conversation.

Of course, a lot can still change before the Olympics. But the train of thought and movement of the leadership of the Russian national team now seems to be correct. The decision of the NHL to let the players go to the Olympics in the FHR reacted (even if it became known so far from unofficial sources) by returning to the national team Znarka… A logical step that gives hope that in Beijing Russia will be able to compete for the Olympic gold medal not only in words.