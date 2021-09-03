“Zombie version” of Angelina Jolie sentenced in Iran to 10 years in prison

In Iran, a 10-year prison sentence was received by the Instagram star, who a few years ago became known as the “zombie version” of Angelina Jolie – blogger Sugar Tabar. The girl who convinced the public that she did 50 surgeries to acquire the hypertrophied facial features of a movie star was arrested in 2019 for blasphemy and publishing vulgar photographs.

Iranian resident Fateme Khishwand, who was known on social networks as Sahar Tabar, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for corrupting youth and showing disrespect for the Islamic Republic. This was reported by The Guardian with reference to the girl’s lawyers. The 23-year-old former Instagram blogger has been awaiting a decision on her case for a year after she was arrested for blasphemy and incitement to violence, Tasnim reported.

Sugar Tabar gained fame in 2017 – then a blogger, whose account was followed by 486,000 people, gained popularity due to its unusual appearance. Her face was described as the “zombie version” of Angelina Jolie – an earthy face, deep bags under her eyes, sunken cheeks, an unnaturally upturned nose and exaggeratedly full lips gave the observer the opportunity to see a distant resemblance to an American movie star.

It was rumored that Sugar Tabar underwent 50 plastic surgeries to change her face to such an extent, but in an interview with Sputnik News, she stated that she achieved frightening results with the help of processing her images in Photoshop and makeup. At the same time, she also did not deny surgical intervention –

Sugar Tabar confirmed to have undergone rhinoplasty and liposuction procedures and used fillers to enlarge her lips.

Confirmation that the face of the zombie version of Angelina Jolie was not the result of the work of plastic surgeons, Sugar Tabar published on Instagram, wrote The Sun. “People probably live in the 18th century and have never seen or heard anything about technology and makeup, and therefore are surprised,” the girl wrote about her photographs. Then on Reddit they actively discussed whether Sugar Tabar really did many plastic surgeries to be like Angelina Jolie.

In early October 2019, it became known that Sugar Tabar was arrested, and her Instagram account was deleted – according to the Tasnim news agency, she was accused of blasphemy, incitement to violence, illegal seizure of property, violation of national rules for wearing clothes, and corruption of youth. At the same time, it was noted that the girl was taken into custody due to complaints from members of the public. Thereafter, Iranian national television reported that Sahar Tabar faces a prison sentence of three months to two years for “receiving money from illegal sources and publishing inappropriate and vulgar photographs.”

The girl publicly apologized to the public on television. In an interview with IRIB TV2, in which her face was blurred, she admitted that she edited her pictures to look like the heroine of the cartoon “Corpse Bride”, that from childhood she dreamed of becoming famous and that she strove for fame with the help of Instagram, despite disapproval mother. Then Sugar Tabar was introduced as a girl who has psychological problems – as if they were the ones who forced her to change her appearance and publish photos in the pursuit of fame.

However, the girl was not released from prison and the charges were not dropped from her. She even tried to ask for protection from Angelina Jolie. “There is a history of persecution of women in the Islamic Republic,” The Guardian quoted Sahar Tabar as saying. “We need to unite before gender apartheid.” However, the movie star did not stand up for her.

The girl was not released in April for health reasons – then the lawyers said that she fell ill with COVID-19. Despite the mental problems confirmed by doctors, Fateme Khishvand (that is, Sahar Tabar) received a ten-year sentence of imprisonment, a young age and requests from lawyers to give her a suspended sentence.