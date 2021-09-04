about the game of the national team, Lokomotiv transfers and reforms in Russian football. Sport-Express

Former general director of Lokomotiv Ilya Gerkus became a guest of SE’s live broadcast on the new football YouTube channel Come out!





On September 2, the ex-general director of Lokomotiv visited SE, where he openly answered questions from journalists for an hour and a half live. Ilya Gerkus spoke about the game of the national team, Lokomotiv’s transfers and reforms in Russian football.

About the Russian national team Valery Karpin

– I tried to consider something new, but did not notice anything like that. I even went to the stadium for a match with Croatia, I wanted to get involved in a historic event. The first thing I saw was the absence of a forward. I thought, “Wow, how we play with two false nines.” I kept trying to find this new algorithm, but did not recognize it. Perhaps it was too difficult for me.

It was a classic game for our team. We started briskly, beautifully. Then – be more careful, more reliable. The Croats weren’t impressed at all. It feels like they were afraid. Matches with Malta and Cyprus? I am not worried about the result, although bitter experience says that we are capable of anything. Our task is to take six points. This is not a super task, but the norm. We have to do this.

Smolov’s absence in Croatia remained a mystery to me. As for everyone, I guess. He has opened up in recent years, he has a unique blow. If Smolov had been in the place of Zabolotny, there would have been a goal. Sorry, even Dziuba would have scored there. Does the national team need him? I don’t think this is a game question. This is an ideological question. Of course, Dziuba is not in his best shape now. But he is much stronger than Zabolotny. This is obvious, and there can be no two opinions.

The main goalkeeper? I don’t want to be biased. Guilherme played well. He is very confident in himself. And confidence and experience are more important than goalkeeper’s qualities. The national team is a completely different story, here it is important not to be nervous. All Lokomotiv players have passed three Champions League in a row. They suffered so much there that they simply ceased to be afraid.

On the transfer policy of Lokomotiv

– There is a forced process of putting together a new team. I look at all this with interest. I’m even a little jealous, because I didn’t have such opportunities. I wouldn’t be allowed to take players for that kind of money. Maybe a treasure was found in the management of Lokomotiv? If they took out a loan, then it will have to be repaid. Of course, there is hope that these guys will grow in value, but this is very difficult.

Lokomotiv clearly has some kind of connection with CSKA. They should get 10% discount cards – regular customers. Lokomotiv has a lot of confidence in their transfers. They see something that we simply cannot physically see. This is partly similar to the story of Thomas Zorn in Spartak. He does everything very decisively – he sold this one, bought this one. In this whole story, Ralph Rangnick is risking some of his name. Although in Europe it probably won’t matter.

As far as I understand, transfers with Marko Nikolic are not coordinated, but simply presented with a fact. How can you argue with Rangnick? I can’t imagine the dispute between Nikolic and Rangnik. Ralph is a lump! Marko is a good-quality, good coach. It holds up well under pressure. But I don’t see any other strong qualities in him. Yes, they are good at counter-attacks. Yes, I like that Smolov revealed himself under Nikolic. But I will not say that I like everything. Not to say that you look at it and enjoy it.

Leaders leaving? It seems that Anton Miranchuk is not seen in Lokomotiv. He sees himself there, but his leaders do not. Even before Rangnick appeared, he still played little. Miranchuks are specific footballers, it is important for them to find a place on the field. It was impossible to find a place for the Miranchuks and Smolov earlier. Fyodor sagged, he could not play with them. Is it true that Miranchukov wanted to buy Manchester United? Even before the World Cup, Manchester United were interested in both. We had good direct contact with the club.

The offer was not on the table, they just turned to us: “Are you ready to sell? Are we starting to talk? ” We asked the players, they said that there is intense football in England, it’s hard there without a break, you need Spain, Italy or something like that. This closed the topic. Now I think it was a mistake. Perhaps they would not have settled in Manchester United, but they would have passed them later to some Brighton, where they would have played great.

Zhemaletdinov’s progress? No one would have thought that he would grow up like that in three years. But I understood that he had potential. Otherwise, we would not have bought it for 1.5 million euros from Rubin. If we compare with today’s transfers, then one and a half million for Rifat is cheap.

About Zenit in the Champions League

– It is obvious that Zenit has a problem in the goalkeeper’s line. Stanislav Kritsyuk is not a solution to a problem, but patching a hole. We must look for another goalkeeper. Goalkeepers have that fate. They can sit on the bench for years. Even Malafeev, number one at Zenit, sat in reserve, gritting his teeth. For a year they sit normally, and in the second they start to twitch.

Prolongation of contract with Azmun? This is a good way out of the situation. If he is taken away for free in winter, it will be very sad. Perhaps, if his name was good European clubs, then it was worth going. Probably Bayer is no better than Zenit, but in any case the player should try his hand in Europe. Azmun in Zenit is a breakthrough. In conjunction with Dziuba, this is something incredible. I don’t know if he can do it without Artyom.

Dziuba is a mood player. When he was not confident in himself or the coach, it ended up on leases, where he somehow recovered. He now has mood problems. But Artyom is a strong man, I hope that he will return. It is now harder for him to get in shape, he is no longer at that age. And every year it will be more difficult. But he has a couple of years.

Prospects for Zenit in the Champions League? I think they have a chance for third place in the group. Should be lucky sometime. Although Juventus may crumble. We know that the Italian team can be bad, we saw it with Lokomotiv, he just drove them! Yes, they did not put the squeeze on. Such are our teams, we are beginning to be afraid.

About the situation in “Spartak”

– “Spartak” is now the show “Behind the Glass”. All these endless manager resignation stories are something. I would never go to Spartak. Why is this needed? I don’t want to spoil my karma. I respect all clubs, but there are teams that are difficult to join ideologically. I have a huge number of friends from Spartak, I go to the stadium with pleasure. But I would never go to work at Spartak.

Dismissal of Rui Vitoria? I like the wording – saving money. We take a person for three years and fire him because we want to save money. This is ridiculous. It’s chaos and hysteria. Spartak needs to calm down, exhale and understand that this year has been lost. From this already proceed further.

A new coach will come to a place that has not cooled down yet. The CEO changes every year, the press service changes every year. A new coach will come and ask: “What happened to my predecessor?” And what to answer? Vitoria is a solid and high-quality coach. Otherwise he would not have worked at Benfica.

Coaching Spartak is a challenge for him. He needs time to get comfortable. And, it seems, he did not have time to build communication with the players.

Kofrie’s controversial transfer? The CEO has already said, “It may have been a mistake.” Perhaps this is a great transfer. We do not know who this player is. How it worked for me: I’ve always believed in statistics. They brought me data on the player, I almost did not read the scout’s report, but paid attention to his playing time, whether he played abroad, what he has with everyday aspects, how many clubs he changed. Kofrie’s background is dumb. So far, it is rather a risk.

About Dynamo at the beginning of the season

– I really like the way Dynamo plays this season. The football they show is pleasant, fresh and relaxed. I would say young. The second half against Lokomotiv is something magical. I get a long-forgotten pleasure from Schwartz’s football. I watch them run, open up – and I feel good. The team has every chance to fight for the second place. Dynamo have a very pleasant line-up, they have reserves and resources.

Transfer policy? I was surprised that Dynamo did not consider Krykhovyak’s candidacy. Probably, they consider him not a defensive player, but the G8. Krykhovyak was a gift for all teams, he needed to be picked up from the table as soon as possible.

About the Russian football reform project from the Hypercube company

– I am for changes, but not for any. There are pluses in a smooth system: everyone is used to it, it is understandable, symmetrical and fair for everyone. Why do we need an asymmetrical system? There must be clear and understandable reasons. There is an experience of introducing asymmetric systems, which were later abandoned.

For example, the Europa League did so. Nobody understood anything, it was horror. She just pissed everyone off. In Poland, Hypercube also made this system. They tried and then refused, because no one understands anything. We are told that the price of media rights will rise. Why will she grow up? The same people will watch it. People buy monthly and yearly subscriptions. They don’t buy individual matches. How can I increase my annual subscription price? Once again, changes are needed, but not any. Although it’s all up to the clubs, not us.