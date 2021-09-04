Ageless Summer and Hathaway pretended to be a married couple of would-be businessmen

The star duo starred in a series about the failure of an important startup.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are working to recreate the lavish lives of disgraced businessmen Rebecca and Adam Neumann in a new series called WeCrashed.

The duo was spotted filming at the swanky beach club The Shores in Atlantic Beach. The couple sat on wicker loungers, holding hands, against the backdrop of a blue tarp.

The action is likely to take place in Santa Monica and plans to use CGI to recreate the original environment in post-production.

During filming, Anne changed many white sundresses, including one with transparent inserts. Jared also wore light colors, including white skinny jeans and a cream V-neck knit top.

It is noted that Leto hardly looked like himself, perhaps he used prostheses to change his face for this role. You can see photos from the filming on DailyMail.

The show is based on David Brown’s podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, released on Amazon Wondery. It will tell you about the rise and fall of the American startup WeWork.

Leto’s hero – Neumann – co-founded WeWork in 2010, but everything collapsed in 2019 after a failed IPO (initial public offering). At the time of the company’s formation, it was called the most promising startup in the world, because the founders were able to attract investors worth about $ 13 billion.

Neumann was placed on a par with Steve Jobs as an innovator who will change the world. However, the founding spouses led a cheeky lifestyle, wasting money left and right, because of which the startup was inevitable.

It is said that Neumann’s managerial style was “saturated with tequila” and his demeanor was incredibly frivolous. He threw up noisy parties endlessly and even bought a plane for $ 60 million, in which he was seen using drugs.

The series is expected to be released in 2022 on the Apple TV + platform.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Ekaterina Dorodnykh