All Paralympics medals on September 2. Russia has 3 silver and 5 bronze awards

On the ninth day of the Paralympic Games, 47 sets of medals were played in eight sports.

Russian athletes have won three silver and five bronze medals.

Vyacheslav Emelyantsev and Valeria Shabalina (both in swimming 100 meters on the back), as well as the Russian team in the women’s relay 4 x 100 meters in a complex (Ani Palyan, Victoria Ishchulova, Elizaveta Sidorenko and Anastasia Gontar) stopped one step away from the medals of the highest dignity.

Bronze medals were won by swimmers Vyacheslav Lensky (400 meters freestyle), Alexander Skaliukh (100 meters butterfly), Vladimir Danilenko (50 meters on the back), taekwondo fighters Anna Poddubskaya (up to 49 kilograms) and Daniil Sidorov (up to 61 kilograms).

The Russians won 32 gold, 23 silver and 42 bronze medals. In terms of the number of medals of the highest dignity, the domestic team is the third. In terms of the total number of awards, Russians are second. China is the leader of the Games in terms of both the number of gold medals (77) and the total number of medals (167).

Paralympic Games. Tokyo, Japan)

Archery

Individual championship. Women

1. Zahra Nemati (Iran)

2. Vincenza Petrilli (Italy)

3. Wu Chunyan (China)

Athletics

Shot put, women. F35

1.Maria Pomazan (Ukraine) – 12.24

2.Marivana Oliveira (Brazil) – 9.15

3. Anna Luksova (Czech Republic) – 8.60

Long jump, men. T37

1. Vladislav Zagrebelny (Ukraine) – 6.59

2.Brian Lionel Impellizzeri (Argentina) – 6.44

3. Mateus Evangelista Cardoso (Brazil) – 6.05

Running 400 meters, men. T12

1.Abdeslam Healy (Morocco) – 47.59 (world record)

2. Noah Malone (USA) – 47.93

3. Roye Jebabli (Tunisia) – 48.01

Shot put, women. F57

1.Safia Jalal (Algeria) – 11.29 (world record)

2.Xu Mian (China) – 10.81

3. Yucharia Iyazi (Nigeria) – 10.40

Running 400 meters, men. T13

1. Skander Jamil Atmani (Algeria) – 46.70 (world record)

2. Mohamed Amguun (Morocco) – 47.70

3. Johannes Nambala (Namibia) – 48.76

Discus throw, men. F11

1. Alessandro Rodrigo Silva (Brazil) – 43.16

2. Mehdi Olad (Iran) – 40.60

3. Oni Tapia (Italy) – 39.52

Running 100 meters, women. T37

1. Wen Xiaoyan (China) – 13.00 (world record)

2.Jalyn Roberts (USA) – 13.16

3. Jiang Fenfeng (China) – 13.17

Long jump, women. T63

1. Vanessa Love (Australia) – 5.28 (world record)

2. Martina Chironi (Italy) – 5.14

3.Elena Kratter (Switzerland) – 5.01

Discus throw, men. F64

1. Jeremy Campbell (USA) – 60.22

2. Ivan Katanushic (Croatia) – 55.06

3 Dan Greaves UK 53.56

Running 100 meters, men. T11

1.Athanasios Havelas (Greece) – 10.82 (world record)

2. Timote Adolphe (France) – 10.90

3. Di Dongdong (China) – 11.03

Running 100 meters, women. T12

1.Omara Durand (Cuba) – 11.49

2. Oksana Boturchuk (Ukraine) – 12.03

3. Liang Yanfen (China) – 12.51

Running 400 meters, women. T53

1.Katherine Debrunner (Switzerland) – 56.18

2. Samantha Kinghorn (UK) – 57.25

3. Zhou Hongzhuan (China) – 57.29

Shot put, women. F33

1.Asmahan Bujadar (Algeria) – 7.10

2.Fusia el Cassioui (Morocco) – 6.72

3. Maria Strong (Australia) – 6.63

Shot put, men, F35

1. Khusniddin Norbekov (Uzbekistan) – 16.13

2. Hernan Emanuel Urra (Argentina) – 15.90

3. Fu Xinhan (China) – 15.41

Running 800 meters, men. T53

1. Pongsakorn Paejo (Thailand) – 1.36.07

2.Brent Lakatos (Canada) – 1.36.32

3. Pierre Fairbank (France) – 1.39.67

Running 800 meters, men. T54

1.Marcel Hug (Switzerland) – 1.33.68

2. Dai Yunqiang (China) – 1.34.11

3. Saichon Gonggen (Thailand) – 1.34.19

Javelin throw, men. F13

1. Daniel Pembroke (Great Britain) – 69.52

2. Ali Pirouzh (Iran) – 64.30

3. Hector Cabrera (Spain) – 61.13

Road cycling

Group race, women. C4-5

1. Sarah Storey – 2.21.51

2. Crystal Lane-Wright (both – Great Britain) – 2.21.58

3. Marie Patouillet (France) – 2.23.49

Group race, men. C1-3

1. Benjamin Watson – 2.04.23

2. Finlay Graham (both – Great Britain) – 2.05.43

3.Alexander Leote (France) – 2.11.06

Group race, men. T1-2

1.Chen Jianxin (China) – 51.07

2. Tim Selene (Belgium) – 52.15

3. Juan Jose Betancourt Quiroga (Colombia) – 52.41

Group race, women. T1-2

1. Yana Mayunke – 1.00.58

2. Angelica Draok-Keser (both – Germany) – 1.03.40

3. Jill Walsh (USA) – 1.05.48

Mixed relay. H1-5

1.Italy – 52.32

2. France – 53.03

3. USA – 53.11

Shooting

Pistol, 25 meters, mixed. SH1

1. Huang Xing (China) – 27

2. Shimon Sowinski (Poland) – 21

3.Oleksiy Densiyuk (Ukraine) – 20

Swimming

400 meters freestyle, men. S6

1. Talisson Glock (Brazil) – 4.54.42

2. Antonio Fantin (Italy) – 4.55.70

3. Vyacheslav Lensky (Russia) – 5.04.84

400 meters freestyle, women. S6

1. Jiang Yuyan (China) – 5.04.57 (world record)

2. Elizaveta Mereshko (Ukraine) – 5.12.61

3. Nora Meister (Switzerland) – 5.19.67

100 meters butterfly, men. S9

1. William Martin (Australia) – 57.19 (world record)

2. Simone Varlaam (Italy) – 59.43

3.Alexander Skaliukh (Russia) – 1.00.54

100 meters butterfly, women. S9

1. Zofia Konkoli (Hungary) – 1.06.55

2. Elizabeth Smith (USA) – 1.08.22

3. Sarai Gascon Moreno (Spain) – 1.08.43

100 meters backstroke, men. S10

1.Maxim Kripak (Ukraine) – 57.19 (world record)

2. Stefano Raimondi (Italy) – 59.36

3. Florent Marais (France) – 1.01.30

100 meters backstroke, women. S10

1. Bianca Pap (Hungary) – 1.06.70

2. Aurelie Rivar (Canada) – 1.08.94

3. Lisa Krueger (Netherlands) – 1.09.44

100 meters backstroke, men. S14

1. Benjamin Hans (Australia) – 57.73

2. Vyacheslav Emelyantsev (Russia) – 59.05

3. Rhys Dunn (UK) – 59.97

100 meters backstroke, women. S14

1. Bethany Firth (Great Britain) – 1.05.92

2. Valeria Shabalina (Russia) – 1.06.85

3. Jessica-Jane Applegate (UK) – 1.07.93

50 meters backstroke, men. S1

1. Iyad Shalabi (Israel) – 1.11.79

2. Anton Nikolaevich Kol (Ukraine) – 1.13.78

3. Francesco Bettella (Italy) – 1.14.87

50 meters backstroke, men. S2

1. Gabriel Araujo (Brazil) – 53.96

2. Alberto Abarsa (Chile) – 57.76

3. Vladimir Danilenko (Russia) – 59.47

50 meters backstroke, women. S2

1. Yip Ping Xu (Singapore) – 1.02.04

2. Miyuki Yamada (Japan) – 1.06.98

3. Feng Yazhu (China) – 1.11.55

50 meters freestyle, men. S3

1. Diego Lopez (Mexico) – 44.66

2. Zou Liankang (China) – 45.25

3. Denis Ostapchenko (Ukraine) – 45.95

50 meters freestyle, men. S4

1.Ami Omer Dadaon (Israel) – 37.21

2. Takayuki Suzuki (Japan) – 37.70

3. Luigi Beggato (Italy) – 38.12

Women’s 50m Freestyle S4

1. Rachel Watson (Australia) – 39.36

2. Arjola Trimi (Italy) – 40.32

3. Marta Fernandez Infante (Spain) – 40.85

Relay race 4 x 100 meters complex. Women. 34pts

1. USA – 4.52.40

2.Russia (Ani Palyan, Victoria Ischulova, Elizaveta Sidorenko and Anastasia Gontar) – 4.55.55

3. Australia – 4.55.70

Table tennis

Team tournament. Men. Classes 4-5

1. China

2. Korea

Team tournament. Women. Classes 6-8

1. China

2. Netherlands

Team tournament. Women. Classes 1-3

1. China

2. Korea

Team tournament. Men. Class 8

1. China

2.Ukraine

Team tournament. Men. Class 3

1. China

2. Germany

Taekwondo

Women up to 49 kilograms. Class 44

1. Leonor Espinosa Carranza (Peru)

2. Meryem Betul Chavdar (Turkey)

3. Anna Poddubskaya (Russia)

3. Hwansuda Pwangkicha (Thailand)

Men up to 61 kilograms. Class 44

1. Nathan Cesar Sodario Torquato (Brazil)

2. Mohamed Elzayat (Egypt)

3. Daniil Sidorov (Russia)

3. Mahmut Bozteke (Turkey)