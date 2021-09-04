All Paralympics medals on September 4th. Russia has 2 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze awards

On the penultimate day of the Tokyo Paralympics, 49 sets of medals were played in 11 sports.

Russian athletes won two gold, three silver and five bronze medals.

Archers Margarita Sidorenko and Kirill Smirnov, who had no equal in mixed teams competitions, became Paralympic champions. The second gold at these Games was won by sprinter Dmitry Safronov, who this time became the first in the 200m race in the T35 class.

Silver medals were won by track and field athletes Andrei Vdovin (running 200 meters in the T37 category) and Margarita Goncharova (running 400 meters in the T38 category), as well as the men’s seated volleyball team.

Bronze awards went to the Russian boccia team and runners Anna Kulinich-Sorokina and Artem Kalashyan. Taekwondo fighter Zainutdin Atayev also won the bronze medal match. Sergei Malyshev distinguished himself in pistol shooting from 50 m.

At the end of the competition day, the Russian team bypassed the United States and took third place in the medal standings at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. In total, the Russian team has already won 36 awards of the highest standard, as well as 30 silver and 48 bronze medals (114 in total). At the same time, the Russian national team repeated its best result in terms of the number of gold medals at the Paralympics, shown in London 2012.

China (91-53-50) won the team competition ahead of schedule, followed by the UK team (40-38-43).

The Paralympic Games will end on September 5th.

Paralympic Games. Tokyo, Japan)

Boccia. BC4

1. Slovakia

2. Hong Kong

3. Russia.

Shooting

Gun. 50 meters. Mixed. SH1

1. Manish Narwhal – 218.2

2.Singrai (both – India) – 216.7

3.Sergey Malyshev (Russia) – 196.8.

Athletics

Men. Run. 200 meters. T37

1. Nick Mayhew (USA) – 21.91

2.Andrey Vdovin (Russia) – 22.24

3. Ricardo Gomez da Mendonca (Brazil) – 22.62.

Men. Run. 200 meters. T35

1.Dmitry Safronov (Russia) – 23.00 (world record)

2.Igor Tsvetov (Ukraine) – 23.25

3. Artem Kalashyan (Russia) – 23.75.

Women. Run. 200 meters. T12

1.Omara Durand Elias (Cuba) – 23.02 (world record)

2. Oksana Boturchuk (Ukraine) – 24.48

3. Anna Kulinich-Sorokina (Russia) – 24.85.

Women. Run. 400 m. T38

1. Lindy Ave (Germany) – 1.00.00 (world record)

2. Margarita Goncharova (Russia) – +0.14

3. Darian Faisouri Jimenez (Colombia) – +0.17.

Archery

Team championship. Mixed

1.Russia (Margarita Sidorenko and Kirill Smirnov)

2. Italy

3. China

Sitting volleyball

Men

1.Iran

2. Russia

3. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Taekwondo. Men. К44

1. Asghar Aziziagdam (Iran)

2. Ivan Mikulich (Croatia)

3. Zainutdin Ataev (Russia) / Evan Medel (USA).