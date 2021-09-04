All smartphones Samsung Galaxy A next year will receive cameras with optical stabilization

South Korean company Samsung plans to equip all Galaxy A smartphones with optical image stabilization (OIS) cameras next year. Recall that previously only the flagship Galaxy S and Note smartphones could boast of OIS, but recently the manufacturer began to add this function to the most advanced models of the A series.

Reports from the South Korean publication The Elec indicate that Samsung plans to expand the use of OIS in its Galaxy A series smartphones next year. The implementation of optical stabilization requires the installation of a gyroscopic sensor in conjunction with the camera module, which controls the movement of the lens to compensate for shake and other movements of the smartphone.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A72, A52 and A22 4G smartphones with optical stabilization this year. All other models in the series are deprived of this feature.

The Korean company recently invested about $ 130 million in Jaeyoung Solutech, a supplier of secondary components for its smartphones. A few days ago, the company announced that it would enter the OIS camera market and begin shipping OIS modules to Samsung in the fourth quarter of this year.