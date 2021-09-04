An international judo tournament was held in Vladivostok after a two-year break (PHOTO) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

As part of the Eastern Economic Forum on Friday, September 3, an international judo tournament named after Dzigoro Kano was held in Vladivostok. The Russians won this tournament, but in order to find the best team, an additional fight was required.

The Jigoro Kano International Judo Tournament among juniors has become a sporting tradition of the Eastern Economic Forum. The competition, named after the founder of judo, is being held for the fourth time. This year the format of the tournament has changed. Youth teams from Russia and the world took to the tatami – three girls and boys in each. The world team was attended by wrestlers from Germany, Tajikistan, Hungary, the Netherlands, France and Turkey.

It was planned to hold six fights, after which the winner of the tournament was to be determined, but both teams won three victories each, and an additional meeting had to be held.

The tournament is held under the patronage of the President of the Russian Federation and the Prime Minister of Japan. However, among the guests of honor were only a businessman, the head of the international judo fund Arkady Rotenberg and the Minister of Sports of Russia Oleg Matytsin, who read out Vladimir Putin’s address to the participants.

The tournament began with a grip in the weight category up to 70 kg among girls. The bronze medalist of the world junior championship Marlene Galandi from Germany met with the Russian woman Dali Liluashvili. In this meeting, the account was never opened. Four minutes of regular time and seven minutes of additional judokas were devoted to defense. Both athletes earned two “shido” (warnings), after another “yellow” card “issued” to the Russian woman, the meeting was stopped. The victory was given to a judoka from Germany.

In the second bout, men came out on the tatami, who fought in weight up to 90 kg. Silver medalist of the European Open Tournament 2021 in Prague Roland Goz from Hungary and Russian silver medalist of the European Championship U23 Yekubjon Nazirov. At the beginning of the bout, the Hungarian earned one point, and then made a throw, received an Ippon mark and won an early victory.

After this fight, the Russians began to reduce the backlog. Daria Vladimirova defeated Tahina Durand from France, then Valery Endovitsky defeated Mert Shishmanlar from Turkey, and after the fifth fight, the Russian team took the lead. Irina Zueva managed to cope with the reigning European champion U23, Pleuni Cornelisse from the Netherlands.

It seemed that in the sixth fight Kazbek Naguchev would put the winning point in the team meeting, but the winner of the World Junior Championship Somon Makhmadbekov from Tajikistan won and equalized the score in the match.

Another fight was appointed to determine the winner. Darya Vladimirova and Takhina Duran again took to the tatami. Both athletes were cautious, so only after four minutes of regular time and almost five minutes of additional time, the Russian woman managed to throw and earn an ippon.

Daria Vladimirova, less than a week ago, participated in the Russian team championship and won it, and then went to Vladivostok for an international tournament. The girl was extremely restrained in the comments, it was clear that the athlete left her emotions on the tatami.

“I had a very good opponent, we met in Morocco at the junior world championship, and I lost to her then. This victory can be called a revenge, now I will know how to win it, although it was hard because of the change of time zones, ”said Daria after the awarding ceremony.