Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of domestic violence amid child custody battle

“She again changes the course of events as it suits her.”





REX / Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt











After a high-profile breakup in 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt still cannot complete the divorce proceedings. The stumbling block was custody of children – 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The couple’s eldest heir, Pax, is already 19 years old, so he makes all the decisions himself.

When Angie filed for divorce, she accused the ex-lover of child abuse. An investigation was carried out which cleared Brad’s reputation. Now Jolie has raised this issue again in court. On the eve of the next hearing, the actress said that she was ready to provide evidence of domestic violence by her ex-husband. Including she has the testimony of children.

“Angelina is again changing the course of events as it suits her, – said an insider on the Entertainment Tonight portal from the inner circle of celebrities. – Apart from the charge brought and dismissed in 2016, there were no other records, police reports and charges until it became to her advantage. Nobody knows what she has to say, but this background is important. “

Last summer, Jolie’s lawyers demanded that the judge be fired due to the fact that he did not disclose all the details of his long-standing cooperation with Pitt’s lawyer. Experts noted that in this way the star wanted to buy time, realizing that the verdict would not be in her favor. Brad guessed about the manipulation and rebuffed the ex-wife. None of the parties have yet commented on the new turn in the case.