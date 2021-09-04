Angelina Jolie admitted that only her children know her true self

Angelina Jolie with daughters Zakhara and Shiloh

45-year-old actress Angelina Jolie recently voiced the aging elephant Stella in “Ivan the One and Only.” Speaking about the latest work, the star spoke frankly about the expectations of people from her and who she really is.

Jolie became interested in the script for the cartoon after her 14-year-old daughter Shiloh first read about this story (the cartoon tells about a gorilla named Ivan, separated from his family as a child and working in a circus, and Ruby the elephant, who is trying to free her).

Shiloh read the book and we started reading it together. We talked about Ivan and why he is so special. I think this story resonates with many people. When there are expectations that they will be what others think they are, they rarely have friends, freedom of expression, the opportunity to be a person,

Angelina Jolie with her son Knox, daughter Vivienne, son Pax, daughters Shiloh and Zakhara and son Maddox

The star also drew a parallel with her life.

I am pretty much who I am because I don’t know how to be anyone else. But if you asked me if I think that people really know me for who I really am … I think that only my children can explain who I really am,

– admitted Angelina.

The actress’s interview came out against the backdrop of ongoing litigation with ex-husband Brad Pitt. She recently asked to dismiss Judge John Uderkirk from the case for hiding a business relationship with one of the actor’s lawyers. In response to allegations from Pitt’s lawyers that she is delaying the trial of joint custody of children, the star’s representatives said that she simply wants a “fair trial” without “any special privileges” for both parties.