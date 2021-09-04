Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had a falling out again: the reason

Ex-spouses Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are going through a busy period again.

It would seem that after a difficult divorce process, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were able to finally improve their relationship and begin to communicate normally. But, alas, the warming between them did not last long.

According to foreign media reports, the former spouses stopped going to consultations with a family psychologist. For some time, Jolie and Pitt visited a therapist to find a compromise in raising common children. However, a conflict arose between them again, because of which everything went awry.

What happened? Angelina Jolie did not like that Brad Pitt invited his new girlfriend, 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski, to his own mansion on the Cote d’Azur. It was there that the ex-spouses got married in 2014. This act hurt the actress.

“The relationship between Brad and Angelina has escalated, they no longer go to family therapy. Brad insists on joint physical and legal custody of the children, but Angelina is not ready for these conditions, “the insider shared.

Nicole Poturalski is Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend

According to an insider, Jolie intends to live with children in the London suburb of Richmond, a favorite place for intelligent and wealthy people. At the same time, Pitt has no plans to move to Europe. The actor wants the children, like himself, to live in Los Angeles.

Parents’ views on education do not coincide: Angelina prefers home schooling, and Brad wants them to go to school.

“Jolie does not mind if the children live with her in the UK for several months, and then visit Pitt in the United States,” the Western media quoted the insider as saying.

Recall that Jolie and Pitt are raising six children: 19-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

