Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt smoothed out their parenting differences: “Family therapy helped them.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

This fall will be exactly four years since the couple of 45-year-old Angelina Jolie and 56-year-old Brad Pitt broke up: in September 2016, the actress filed for divorce. Since then, a lot of materials have been published in the press describing the complex divorce process and the struggle of the stars for custody of six children. After all this, a new stage began in the life of the ex-spouses, when disagreements were replaced by mutual understanding.

They needed help with matters related to custody. Children have grown older, so the issue of parental separation is not so urgent now. It took them many hours of family therapy to get to where they are now. – said a source from the environment of the actors.



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Angelina and her children live near Brad, so the children communicate a lot with him. And recently, the paparazzi photographed him on the doorstep of his ex-wife’s house.

Younger children walk between their homes, staying with each of the parents. Brad loves to spend a lot of time with children. He looks much happier now than he used to – added an insider.

Recall that the former Hollywood couple is raising three native and three adopted children: 12-year-old Knox and Vivienne, 14-year-old Shiloh, 15-year-old Zakhara, 18-year-old Maddox and 16-year-old Pax.