Angelina Jolie banned Brad Pitt from seeing children after vacation with Nicole Potouralski

It seems that Brad Pitt’s new romance with Nicole Poturalski really does not like the ex-wife of the actor Angelina Jolie. Despite the fact that Angelina does not publicly comment on the ex-spouse’s current relationship, insiders devote the press to their relationship. Earlier, sources said that Jolie is not interested in the personal life of her ex-husband, but she worries that because of Poturalski, he will pay less attention to their children.

The discontent of the actress intensified after the recent vacation of Pitt and Potouralski, which they spent in the south of France. According to insiders, after Pitt returned from a romantic trip, Angie forbade him to meet with children for two weeks. However, the reason was not jealousy at all, but the coronavirus pandemic. The actress fears that Pitt may infect children.

“Angelina insisted that Brad be in a 14-day quarantine after he returned from France, citing a strong increase in the incidence of coronavirus in the country. She did not want to risk the health of her children, ”said the anonymous author.

The source also added that the 56-year-old actor wanted to take two COVID-19 tests in hopes of “shortening the quarantine period,” but the 45-year-old actress “did not make concessions.”