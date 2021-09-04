Angelina Jolie confirms the fact of violence by Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016. According to the actress, the reason for this was the quarrel of the couple on the plane, during which Pitt allegedly hit the eldest son of Maddox.

Angelina Jolie confirmed the fact of violence by Brad Pitt / Photo: Getty Images, Screenshot from YouTube

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are fighting for custody of children. Their divorce proceedings have been going on for several years and in May the actor won a court case against his ex-wife.

In an interview with the Guardian, Angelina Jolie spoke frankly about the divorce and confirmed domestic violence by Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie with children / Photo: Getty Images

When asked by an interviewer what made her fearful of Pitt, the actress said that cannot comment on what happened…

She was asked if this was related to her allegations of violence against Pitt and was asked nod if yes… Jolie nodded.

The celebrity also stated that she feared for the safety of her entire family. As for Brad Pitt, he refused to participate in the interview.

Why did Jolie file for divorce from Pitt?

As Angelina Jolie herself previously explained, the reason for the divorce from Brad Pitt was their quarrel on the plane, during which the drunk Pitt allegedly hit their eldest son Maddox…

Actor Brad Pitt / Photo: Getty Images

“Exes” are raising six children – son Pax, daughter Zakhara, daughter Shiloh, twins Vivienne and Knox and adult son Maddox.

Earlier, the bodyguard of Jolie and Pitt gave a sensational interview about them. More details – in the video:

More news on the topic: