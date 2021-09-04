Angelina Jolie first showed her daughters – photo – Glamor – tsn.ua

The actress showed Zakhara and Shiloh.

Hollywood star Angelina Joliewhich recently registered on Instagram, first published a photo of her daughters.

The celebrity who created the photoblog page because of the situation in Afghanistan posted the first personal post regarding her family. So, the actress posted pictures of 16-year-old Zakhara and 15-year-old Shiloh. In the photo, the girls are shown with books in their hands. The named daughter of Angelina and Brad Pitt – Zahara – whom the couple adopted in Ethiopia, posed with a smile for Toni Morrison’s Bluest Eyes.

For her part, Shiloh immersed herself in reading “The Dark Lady” by Akala.

“The end of summer reading. These are some of the favorite books in our house. I would like to know which ones you have,” the star shared.

In response, the followers, of which Jolie has more than 10.2 million, wrote about their favorite works and delighted the girls with compliments.

We will remind, earlier Angelina Jolie said that her two daughters underwent surgery… The actress has written a long article for Time.

