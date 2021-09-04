Angelina Jolie said she returned to acting because of the scandalous divorce

Previously, she found herself on the other side of the camera and seriously devoted herself to directing.

Actress Angelina Jolie admitted that she returned to filming in films because of “changes in the family situation” and moved away from directing. Writes about this Daily Mail.

Having established herself as one of the most lucrative box office stars in the early 2000s, she mainly devoted the 2010s to directing.

She made her directorial debut in 2011 with In the Land of Blood and Honey, followed by Unbroken in 2014, By the Sea in 2015 and They Killed My Father First in 2017.

Angelina Jolie on the set of the film “In the Land of Blood and Honey” [+–]

After a long hiatus, Jolie returned to filming the film “Maleficent” in 2014, and producer Joe Roth admitted that if Angelina had refused to act, the film would hardly have been put into production at all: the script was entirely written for her. So the creators were lucky that the actress was interested in the project.

But recently, Jolie began to appear on the screen much more often. Since 2019, she has had a project per year, and in 2021 two projects will be released at once: the thriller “Those Who Wish Me Death” and the fantastic film based on the Marvel Universe “The Eternals.”

The fans, of course, are happy, but the actress admitted that this was a forced decision. And now she cannot be engaged in directing because of the divorce.

“I love directing, but there have been changes in my family that will not allow me to do this for several years,” she said in an interview and noted that directing remains her “main passion.”

Most likely this is due to joint custody of children with Brad Pitt. He did not allow Jolie to take their minor children abroad without his permission to shoot.

Jolie indirectly confirmed this in an interview, noting that she needs to be at home more often and just work less, so she preferred an acting career.

Angelina and Brad have been at war over their children for five years, Brad is fighting for 50/50 custody, and Angelina desires full physical custody.

They announced their divorce in 2016 and officially divorced in 2019, but the relationship between the couple is far from friendly as Jolie recently reported abuse.