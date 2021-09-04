Angelina Jolie shared rare photos of children

Despite the fact that Angelina Jolie created a page on Instagram not so long ago, more than 10 million users have already subscribed to it! In honor of this, the star decided to please subscribers with rare photos of her daughters.

Angelina Jolie (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images)

Jolie showed what books 16-year-old Zakhara and 15-year-old Shilo read in the summer. “These are some of our favorite books in the house. I would like to know about yours, ”the actress wrote under the photographs of the children while reading.

Photo: @angelinajolie

Zakhara, for example, has read Toni Morrison’s Bluest Eyes, which tells the story of a black girl who dreams of being looked at differently. But Shilo chose the work “The Dark Lady” by Akala.

Photo: @angelinajolie

Recall that the actress has three biological children from her ex-husband Brad Pitt – 15-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivian, as well as three adopted children – 20-year-old Maddox and 17-year-old Pax from Cambodia, 16-year-old Zakhara from Ethopia …

Zahara, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)