Angelina Jolie showed new shots of grown children

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, who recently registered her Instagram account, published new pictures of her eldest daughters – 15-year-old Shiloh and 16-year-old Zakhara. Despite the fact that the star very rarely shares her personal life to the public, she showed the most beloved books of her children.

Corresponding footage appeared on Jolie’s personal Instagram page (scroll to the bottom of the page to see). In the pictures, both girls posed with books in their hands.

So, a native of Ethiopia, the adopted daughter of Jolie and Brad Pitt, Zahara smiled at the camera and held her favorite book “The Bluest Eyes” by Toni Morrison. And the biological daughter Shiloh appeared in the photo while reading “The Dark Lady” by the writer Akala.

“The end of summer reading. These are some of the favorite books in our house. I would like to know which ones you have,” the Hollywood star signed the pictures.

Briefly about the celebrity:

Angelina Jolie – American film, television and voice actress, film director, screenwriter, producer, fashion model, UN Goodwill Ambassador. Winner of the Academy Awards, three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Jolie has created several charities.

