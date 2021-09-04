Angelina Jolie started her own YouTube channel

Angelina Jolie

44-year-old Angelina Jolie joined the ranks of video bloggers – the actress started a YouTube channel, on which she has already published two videos. Both of them are dedicated to her work as a UN special envoy: in one of them she speaks at the UN General Assembly in New York this spring, and in the other she gives a speech at the Women in Entertainment breakfast of The Hollywood Reporter magazine in 2017.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6Q3To7Asyk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNiyhW9NfX0

Obviously, Jolie’s channel will be dedicated exclusively to her humanitarian work. His description tells how and when Jolie was appointed UN special envoy and what her activities in the organization are devoted to.

After many years of dedicated service to the UN High Commission for Refugees, Angelina Jolie was appointed as the organization’s special envoy in April 2012. Jolie focuses on major crises that lead to mass migration of the population, provides information and represents the UN High Commission for Refugees at the diplomatic level. She has made a great contribution to the vital issue of helping people who have been forced to leave their homes,

– it says.

Jolie first witnessed a humanitarian crisis while filming Laura Croft: Tomb Raider in Cambodia in 2001, where the war was going on. Back home, she contacted the UN High Commissioner for Refugees for more information on other trouble spots around the world. She later began to visit conflict areas and refugee camps around the world. She has said more than once that her main goal is to inform the public about the plight of these people.

At the moment, almost six thousand people have subscribed to the Hollywood actress’s channel.