Angelina Jolie: the most unusual film images of the actress

Вспомним самые необычные образы яркой звезды Голливуда, “оскароносицы” Анджелины Джоли в канун премьеры семейного фэнтези “Питер Пэн и Алиса в Стране Чудес”.

The first trailer of which excited the public not only with a bold combination of the two most popular tales of Alice and Peter Pan, but also in an unusual way of Jolie. She will appear in the form of a blonde – a lady from the Victorian era. It’s time to recall the filmography of the star for unusual visual transformations.

Hackers, 1995

A cult hooligan film from the 90s, in which schoolchildren-hackers look completely unrealistic, but very, very charismatic. The film will be remembered for Angelina’s romance with her first husband, British actor Johnny Lee Miller. And also the bold short haircut of the future superstar. The actress appeared in the same style in the famous video of The Rolling Stone “Anybody Seen My Baby?”

Girl, Interrupted, 1999

What kind of connoisseur of Jolie’s career can be surprised by the image of a blonde? The actress received her “Oscar” in this way for the role of Lisa in the drama “Interrupted Life” by James Mangold based on the autobiographical novel by Suzanne Keysen. This film catapulted Angelina into the status of a great actress. And also set a certain trend in the career of an actress on the role of unstable and unbalanced characters, pulsating on the verge of reality and madness.

Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000

Make Angelina’s hair even lighter, even crazier, add an allusion to the dreadlocks – and the image of the famous action movie Dominic Sen will come out. In fact, it was in this film that the image of Jolie – the “tough girl”, was finally born. A year later, the actress will finally polish it in “Lara Croft”. In “Gone in 60 Seconds,” the lead actor, Nicolas Cage, shared the “blonde” share with Angelina. And the film has become simply a cult and one of the calling cards of the legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Maleficent, 2014 and sequel to 2018

The famous wicked witch from the classic Disney cartoon “Sleeping Beauty” suddenly became a charismatic heroine in the guise of Angelina Jolie. Well, yes, with horns and very, very sharp cheekbones. Such that they even scared the youngest daughter Vivienne on the set. For Jolie, this role became the cornerstone of her career. She has proven that she is able to attract a wide audience and that a family project is just as capable of her shoulder as a cool action movie or infiltration drama. In addition, “Maleficent” gave the actress the opportunity to play the mother figure. Unbelievable, but true – one of the most famous mothers on the planet, she played her mother only a few times.

Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland / Come Away, 2020

Apparently, Angelina Jolie liked not only being a part of fairy worlds, but also playing a mother. In the new fantasy, which will appear in Ukrainian cinemas from November 26, the actress teamed up with the famous animation director Brenda Chapman. Brenda is an Oscar winner for the cartoon “Brave”. For her in-game debut, Chapman chose the script by Marissa Keith Goodhill, which combines the fabulous worlds of the classic fairy tales of Lewis Carroll and James Barry. Angelina plays the mother of Alice and Peter – a key figure in the adventure story, who even try on the image of the legendary “White Queen”.

