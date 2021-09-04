Angelina Jolie told why she does not meet with anyone after her divorce from Brad Pitt

“My kids want to make sure mom is okay.”





Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt











“Brangelina” broke up almost five years ago, and since then neither Brad Pitt nor Angelina Jolie have had a serious relationship. The 57-year-old actor is periodically in the spotlight due to a new romantic infatuation, but his ex-wife is completely focused on children. In a recent interview, Angie opened up about her personal life and roles in her family.

“I haven’t met anyone for a long time. I probably have too many no’s, ”Angie shared in an interview with E! News. – I have six very talented children. Of course, you wake up with the thought, “I have to make sure they are okay.” But to be honest, things changed a few years ago. Now they want to make sure mom is okay. They take good care of me, we are a great team. I am very lucky … and therefore I am worried. I’m one of those who always worry, but I adore them. “

Jolie and Pitt have six heirs – 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Since the divorce, the actors have been fighting for custody of the children, and so far none of them thinks to compromise. On the contrary, Angelina even launched domestic violence charges, which Brad considered another manipulation in court.