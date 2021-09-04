Angelina Jolie was defeated in court with Brad Pitt

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie was defeated in court with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Reported by the Daily Mail.

The actress wanted to remove Judge John Oderkirk from the divorce proceedings, explaining that he allegedly had a business relationship with Pitt’s team of lawyers. She called it unfair that Oderkirk has been dealing with the issue of her divorce for four years.

The California Supreme Court has ruled that Oderkirk will continue to work on the former spouse’s case. A source close to the couple claims that Jolie wanted to remove the judge because she was unhappy with his decisions. According to court documents, the actress was always aware that Oderkirk had previously worked with a law firm representing Pitt’s interests.

In September, it became known about the increased tension between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The stars stopped attending family therapy. On the eve of the trial of the child custody case, the ex-spouses began new conflicts. Pitt wants to split the custody equally, while Jolie says she will only agree to this on the condition that the children can be taken away from Los Angeles.