Angelina Jolie’s father named the real reason for his daughter’s divorce from Brad Pitt

The Hollywood actor has big problems with alcohol.





The other day, the paparazzi caught Angelina Jolie’s 82-year-old father, Jon Voight, and asked him some provocative questions about his daughter’s divorce. Usually he prefers to remain silent so as not to compromise Angelina in any way, but then he decided to speak out. True, Voight was laconic.

According to John, he prays for Brad Pitt because of his addiction to alcohol. It was alcohol abuse that caused the breakup of the actors, who had been married for five years. “Brad had some difficulties with drinking and I hope he can handle it. I pray for him, ”Voight said.

According to media reports, the last straw of Jolie’s patience was the incident on the plane when the whole family flew from Paris to Los Angeles. According to rumors, then Pitt, who was drunk, had a fight with his eldest son, 19-year-old Maddox. After this incident, they practically do not communicate.

In addition to Maddox, the couple have five more children: 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh, 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. “Children cope with everything as best they can,” – commented on the state of the grandchildren Voight.

Jolie and her father have always had a difficult relationship, but a couple of years ago she was able to establish them. “He understood very well that in this difficult time the children needed their grandfather. Last night I had to come to see a therapist, and he was there … I just asked him to be the coolest for them, entertain the children, tell them interesting stories and read books together in the library, ”the actress shared in an interview in 2017.