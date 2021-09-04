Apple will deprive flagship iPhones of optimal memory

Another rumor about the upcoming generation of iPhone, which will probably be presented in less than two weeks, concerns the amount of memory available in the new products. As apple-iphone-13-pro-skip-256gb-storage-variant-60863.html “> Digit writes with reference to a promo poster leaked to the network, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max cannot be bought with built-in memory in 256 GB.

It is reported that the flagship models with additional features will be offered in versions with 128 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB of storage. The popular volume of 256 GB will be left only for the base iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, while it will be the maximum.

According to the leak, for the second year in a row, the most affordable Apple smartphones at their far from modest price will receive only 64 GB of memory – like most Chinese models costing up to 20,000 rubles. This approach has helped the Californian company generate record revenues and delight investors for a year.

At the moment it is known that new models of Apple smartphones will receive improved cameras and slightly reduced “bangs”. In this case, the Pro models will be slightly thicker and will receive screens with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and support for Always On mode. One unconfirmed rumor claims the iPhone 13 will be able to communicate with Globalstar’s low-absorption satellites to send emergency messages when cellular is not available.