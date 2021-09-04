Ariana Grande fulfills BTS Jungkook’s dream – POPCAKE

A lot of rumors began to appear on the network that Jungkook (Jungkook) of BTS will be a collaborator of the famous Ariana Grande (Ariana Grande). The guys are already working on a new track and soon will introduce him to the public.

Despite the fact that the artists have not yet given official confirmation, ARMYs and Arianators have no doubts about their secret collaboration. Perhaps some people think that this next musical duo appeared by accident, only in order to make a successful track and get a good profit from it. However, for Jungkook the collaboration with Ariana means so much more.

ARMYs even write that the girl fulfilled his dream when she agreed to a joint project, after all, Guki has long wanted to get to know her, praised her work for many years, publicly announced since 2015 that he would like to meet a talented artist Ariana Grande.

https://twitter.com/stuckjk/status/1307649071344218112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1307649071344218112%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_F3&re%2%F%20%F%20%Farticles 2Fmedias-and-fans-speculate-bts-jungkook-x-ariana-grande-collaboration-may-be-in-the-works

What does this mean? Is the guy in love or fascinated by Grande’s professionalism? Let’s keep it a secret for now, because Guki is not one of those who just “Split”. This guy is not called for nothing “Tough nut to crack”… But whatever Chonggi feels for the famous singer, she is still one of his most respected musicians. Let’s rejoice for the bear that his dream is to meet Ariana at last come true!

“I love both of them so much, and Gookie is definitely happy! I remember his interview in Japan at the Summer Sonic Festival where he said he wanted to see her. How happy I am for my baby! “ – the girl writes on Twitter.