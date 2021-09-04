Ariana Grande takes over the White House with a women’s team in a new video

The star presented a video on the topic of elections.

American singer Ariana Grande has gone from pop star to president in the video for the song Positions. The singer has shared a new video, which was filmed by music video director Dave Meyers. In it, the 27-year-old singer walks through the corridors of the White House, accompanied by a team of assistants.

At some point, she sits down in the Oval Office to sign the papers, and then puts her feet on the table.

Grande also visited the White House bedroom, hallway and kitchen. There is a moment in the video where Grande walks the dogs on the White House lawn.

Positions is a song about love, about Grande’s readiness to please her lover. The singer is dating Los Angeles-based real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

This is the first single from Ariana Grande’s forthcoming sixth album, whose title has yet to be announced. The album is expected to be released next week (October 26 – November 1).

Grande’s latest album, “Thank U, Next”, was released in February 2019 and topped the world charts, including the UK and the US.

In 2020, Grande released two songs in a duet. The song about self-isolation on the Stuck With U pandemic, which the singer co-created with Canadian singer Justin Bieber, appeared online in May. That same month, Grande teamed up with American singer Lady Gaga for the dance track Rain On Me.

READ ALSO

The court defended Ariana Grande from a fan