Arsen Zakharyan could have turned out to be a Zenit player, but the club refused the 13-year-old player due to Osgood-Schlatter’s illness

Arsen Zakharyan spoke about how he was screened at Zenit at the age of 13, but he was refused in St. Petersburg.

“I arrived, they immediately put me in the squad, I gave the goal with the Japanese Yokohama. I seem to have played well, trained with the main team of my age. I stayed there for a month. It was a hard time, my parents came with me – a month, one might say, left in vain, ”said Zakharyan.

In “Zenith” were dissatisfied with the harshness of the guy. Some time later, Zakharyan ended up in Dynamo. The club sent the midfielder for a medical examination, which revealed that he had Osgood-Schlatter disease, which is common among young players. After the diagnosis was made, the football player was prescribed treatment. It has led to positive results, according to Metaratings.ru.

Zakharyan became the youngest field player to play for the Russian national team.

Osgood-Schlatter disease is a disease associated with damage to the knee joints. Appears with a large and excessive load on the legs.

