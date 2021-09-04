Aslan Karatsev’s interview after the match with Jordan Thompson in the second round of the US Open

In an interview with Eurosport, Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev shared his impressions of the match against Jordan Thompson in the second round of the US Open, talked about toilet breaks and voiced thoughts about the next round match with an American who will be supported by the entire stadium.

– Hi, Aslan. Congratulations on your victory. Awesome match, and for the second time this season, you’re back in the Grand Slam, 0-2 behind in sets. Tell me, how did you manage to return, how did you manage to turn the tide of the match today and how you managed to keep so much strength, because in the fifth set, although the fifth hour of the game was going on, you literally fluttered around the court.

– I myself did not expect that it would turn out this way. That is, I started to play the first set like normal, I felt very good on the court and suddenly I lost my serve. Psychos, nerves, took a break. I went to the toilet, took a break. I come back, I think, that’s all with renewed vigor, I’ll start playing again, I’ll forget everything. Again he began to cheat himself, began to lose 0: 4. Calmed down, brought it to 3: 4. He closed the set 6: 3, and at that moment I just told myself that I would play every ball there and focus on every next rally. And in the end it worked out for me. In the fifth set he was a little tired, that is, it was already noticeable that he did not run as much as he ran in the fourth, in the third set. That is, in the third or fourth set, he pulled all the balls, he had to play long rallies and finish just ahead.

– Thompson was very angry about the fact that you were absent between the first and second sets. And between the fourth and fifth sets, he himself left the court for a long time. Do you think he did this in revenge on you?

– I did not notice whether I was away for a long time or not, because, in fact, it was very far to go, only about 7 minutes to go. But I didn’t deliberately stall for time or anything else. I went in, went out and that’s it.

– Your next opponent, in any case, will be an American. Either Brooksby or Fritz, and it is natural that the American public will ardently support their athlete and help him as soon as possible. Tell me, do you have a plan ready and are you ready to withstand the support of the whole stadium almost against you?

– Yes, there are also many Russians. Yes, I will prepare. At the moment they are only playing, there, in my opinion, the third set. I have a couple tomorrow. I will recover, play a couple tomorrow and prepare for a solo.

Karatsev defeated Thompson 3: 6, 3: 6 7: 5, 7: 6 (9), 6: 1.

Aslan’s rival in the third round match was determined, he was Jenson Brooksby, they will play on September 4.

