Avangard and Admiral did not score 18 shootouts in a row in the KHL match, video

Avangard almost sensationally lost to the Admiral on home ice. The champions were saved by the best player of the last playoffs.

I did not have time to start the KHL regular championship when unexpected results appeared. Moreover, from the very first days, the regular season pleases with productive matches, and not defensive hockey with a rollback game. Of course, the new size of the courts played a role, but the philosophy of some teams and coaches has seriously changed.

Today, several meetings at once proved that the teams intend to fight to the last, even losing with a large score on someone else’s ice. Who, for example, would have thought that “Kunlun”, led by an ambiguous coach Ivan Zanatta, will he be able to come to his senses during the meeting in Kazan, in which the “dragons” were losing 0: 3?

At the same time, Lindholm, Panyukov and Kovalenko upset the only Russian in Kunlun Alexandra Lazushina already in the first period. By the way, Lazushin is going to receive a Chinese passport in order to play for the Chinese national team at the Olympics.

When the score is 3: 0 Dmitry Kvartalnov it was worth setting up your team, telling her not to relax in any way, not to celebrate the victory ahead of time. But either Kvartalnov himself forgot about it, or his words did not reach the hockey players.

As a result, the citizens of Kazan paid for the slightest relaxation. Starting from the second twenty minutes, pucks began to fly into the gates of Artur Akhtyamov, and Lockhart’s fourth goal towards the end of the meeting was a real shock for local fans. Kunlun not only bounced back, but also snatched a sensational victory in a seemingly lost match. At the same time, the guests made only 21 shots on target, while the leopards attacked 47 times.

The match in Balashikha, where Avangard received Admiral, who returned to the KHL, also turned out to be excellent. Here the spectators could observe another highlight – a long bullet streak, in which the goalkeepers of both teams became the main characters. Although in this match there was a comeback: Avangard, leading 3: 1, could not complete the meeting in regulation time.

In overtime, it was not possible to identify the strongest, but the bullet shootout turned out to be surprisingly long! You rarely see teams hitting just one of 20 attempts, and an incredible shootout of 18 shots!

Who needs to decide the fate of such games and take the initiative into their own hands? Of course, masters like Sergei Tolchinsky… It is Sergey, we recall, who made a huge contribution to the victory of the “hawks” in the last championship season, becoming the MVP of the Gagarin Cup. It was he who realized the only attempt in the game with the “Admiral”, having managed to outplay Nikita Serebryakova at an important moment.

“I am happy that we won, but not happy with the way Avangard played. For three days I was frightened by this match with “Admiral”, the anticipation was alarming, because “Admiral” is a new team in the KHL, and all the players want to prove themselves by playing against the reigning champion. From the very start of the match, we ourselves have complicated the task, although I do not detract from the merits of the opponent’s hockey players. They acted great, fought, worked. But we, to be polite, just didn’t look very good, “the head coach of Avangard said after the game. Bob Hartley, separately praised the goalkeepers for their confident play in the bullet series.

Let’s hope that further matches of the regular season will be no less interesting and eventful. But the start was definitely cool!